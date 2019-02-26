Orrington Appoints New Town Manager

Orrington selected a new town manager at a meeting monday night.

It comes after having two town managers quit in a 6-month span.

Joan Gibson, owner of Milky Way Organic Farm, was hired to fill the position.

At the same meeting an effort to recall two selectboard members was dropped.

Town officials say Gibson has the right personality for the job....

"Bringing in Joan for town manager I think that's alleviating a lot of stress, uncertainty, things like... the whole mood of the town has actually lifted." said town clerk Susan Carson.

Gibson officially starts on March 11th.