"Orono's Traveling Art Garden:" Family gets creative during coronavirus pandemic

What do you do when your kids are out of school and you're trying to get away from the computer screen during a pandemic?

A family in Orono has turned to art.

Katie Quirk, Timothy Waring, and their children have started what they call "Orono's Traveling Art Garden."

In late March, the family gathered up some scrap lumber from their garage and assembled some stick figure people.

The first one they made - a seven-foot-tall parent and child with hair.

Their creativity has gotten the best of them these last couple of months.

So far, they've made nearly ten stick figures.

Timothy Waring, said, "Once we started this process, it gave us a purpose in COVID, which was really good because we we're isolated and things were weird and kind of stressful. We would go outside and screw pieces of plywood together and then start painting them bright colors, and it was sort of like, 'this is good. This is what I need right now.' It was a good excuse to step away from computers on the weekends."

Their hope is other neighborhoods will make sculptures of their own.