Orono students help other students register to vote

Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day.

Members of UMaine UVote were out on the Orono campus helping students get registered.

It was in cooperation with the national nonpartisan Campus Election Engagement project.

Organizers say getting young people registered is an important first step in elections.

"In general, national election statistics, and our own, personal, university statistics, the 18 to 25 age bracket votes at the lowest turnout of all age brackets for voters. So, it's really important that we have as many students as possible turning out to the polls," said volunteer, Abigail Despres.

They recommend anyone who needs to register to do so at their town office.