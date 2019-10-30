Orono prepares for Halloween Trunk-Or-Treat

Orono is preparing for its Halloween Trunk-or-Treat.

Starting at 3PM on Halloween Mill Street will be closed so the folks connected with the thirty vehicles involved can prepare their trunks.

The event runs from 4-6 along Mill Street and in the parking lot of The Family Dog restaurant.

Trunk-or-treating will take place rain or shine.

Capt. Daniel Merrill of the Orono Police Department says the event will be fun and safe for all ages.

"During the windstorm a couple years ago we had real good attendance because we were one of the only town's that had power. It's kind of just built every year in strength and numbers and supporting stuff. I know the businesses are really excited. The parks and rec director just spoke to them within the last couple days. They're excited to have the kids come in and participate."

The event is also part of the Teal Pumpkin Project, which means there will be alternative treats for those with allergies.

