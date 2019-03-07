Orono Police arrest driver for suspicions of OUI

Orono Police believe a driver involved in a three-car crash was allegedly drinking.

We're told 37-year-old Athion Lewey of Veazie was arrested under suspicion of O-U-I.

Orono's Police Chief said Lewey's car crossed the center line and struck a car head-on. That car was then rear-ended.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It happened on the Main Street Bridge.

Orono Police Chief, Josh Ewing said, "It's horrible for someone to get hit head-on. Added to that, was everybody trying to commute down at 4 o'clock in the afternoon. Traffic was tied up for quite a while. Some sort of impairment was taking place there to cause this and this is the result."

Traffic was backed up for over an hour.