Orono play offering sensory friendly performance Thursday Night

An Orono based theater group is nearing the opening of a play about a boy with autism.

"The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time" will open on Friday.

It's about a boy who uses his gifts to solve the mystery of the killing of a neighbor's dog.

The play includes intense lighting and sound to bring you inside the boy's mind...

We stopped by rehearsal Monday night.

While it opens officially on Friday, on Thursday night at 7:30 there will be a sensory friendly performance.

"Open our doors and make the show suitable enough for the people who we are representing in the show to come and enjoy it as anyone else would," said Robert Wynne, who is playing the lead. "Having autism a lot of the loud sounds and bright lights that we use in the show could easily upset if people, so we are toning it down on Thursday."

That show will be free to the public.

The performances will be at the Keith Anderson Community House in Orono through the weekend.