Orono man marks 60 years as barber

“There's a few places that never change." says Paul Pangburn while sitting in a waiting chair at Dick's Barber in Orono. "And this is one of them.”

Dick Dumond sits in his own barber chair and smiles. “I'm the oldest barber around.”

Dick Dumond was born in 1941 in Aroostook County.

“I was born and brought up on a farm but I knew I didn't want to be a farmer.”

Junior year of high school he was asked what he wanted to do, and made a decision.

Dumond shrugs, “Well I had an uncle who was a barber.”

Dumond went to barber school right out of high school and in 1959 he started cutting hair at Loring Air Force Base.

“I never regretted being in this profession.”

He moved around the state, running a barber shop in Lewiston and then Caribou before setting up in Orono in 1989.

Longtime customer George Jacobson sits down for a quick clean-up. “How long did you say Dick? Thirty years here?”

“Yeah, thirty.”

“So I’ve been here that whole time.”

“I love people and I like to talk to people. I've kept count of customers and I'm almost up to 400,000.”

“I was a customer when I was a kid." says Pangburn. "Lot of people just stop by to say hi and find out all about their friends. So it's way beyond cutting hair. It’s just a life and part of the town.”

Dumond says some things have changed over the years.

“It's a lot different today because they'll come in and they'll show you a picture on their telephone that's the way they want their hair. But they don't have the same head as that guy does! Sometimes it's impossible! But we do what we can.”

Dumond’s daughter Dierdra Fournier is the owner of the shop now, and is following in her father’s footsteps.

“I'm up to 25 years. So I don't know if I'll do it as long as he has.”

“I’ve never tried to cut my own." says Dumond. "Either my daughter cuts it or my granddaughter.”

Even after sixty years cutting hair, Dumond doesn’t plan on retiring anytime soon.

“I don't do it all day but a couple of hours every day is fine for me. I can do this for a long time.”