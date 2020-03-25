Orono holds special town council meeting

​The Orono Town Council held a special meeting to update citizens on what measures the town is taking when it comes to COVID-19.

The Orono Fire Department is taking extra precautions as firefighters temperatures are being checked twice a day.

They are also frequently cleaning high contact areas.

Because of lack of materials firefighters may have to start using respiratory protected materials that are normally use during hazardous material.

The Police Department is trying to handle as many issues as they can over the phone to reduce contact but still are trying to show a strong presence in the community.

The biggest impacts to the community is the student rental housing and the restaurant industry.

Sophie Wilson says, "There is always someone at the other end of the line. The phone line or the email chain that is here to support the needs of the community. So, we maybe haven't seen it before but we are a pretty creative bunch and are here ready to try and find solutions."

A webpage has been created as a resource page for all citizens in Orono to find all the latest updates.

You can go to Orono connects dot com to stay up to date with all the measures the town is taking.