Orono gets creative for Pride month

June is LGBT Pride month.

Orono residents are getting creative to make it meaningful despite the cancellation of traditional pride events.

Local businesses are painting windows, adding sculptures, and collaborating to make a big visual statement downtown.

The University of Maine and the Orono Public Library are also collaborating on alternative events and activities like drag queen story hour.

"Orono is a welcoming and affirming place for LGBTQ youth and citizens and students and business owners." says Orono resident Ash Cardurn.

She encourages people to support MaineTransNet, an organization that provides support for trans people. A social media campaign using #OronoPride2020 as a hashtag is working to raise money for them.

Meghan Gardner, an Orono town councilor and owner of The Common Loon Public House, painted the windows of her business in support, but say's the visuals aren't the most important part.

"One thing that's really important to me about recognizing the LGBTQ+ community. especially during June is that it's not just, 'yay rainbows,' right? There should be action behind it."

They're also planning to participate in virtual events and programs throughout the summer as part of 'Pride Across Maine'.

Ash Cardurn says an easy way for people around the state to participate in pride is by painting sticks and stones in bright colors and leave them around your community to show support while still maintaining social distance.

Visit Mainetransnet.org for information on their organization.