Orono-based program offers free support for adults to pursue college

Setting a course for college can be a challenge - even more so for adults who didn't make the move right out high school.

But help is out there and it's free.

The Maine Educational Opportunity Center is funded entirely by the U.S. Department of Education. The program helps qualified adults make the transition towards a college education. MEOC, which is housed at the University of Maine, provides assistance to adults living in Maine and helps them go to whichever college or university they choose.

MEOC successfully placed 534 Maine adults in different colleges last year.

All MEOC services are free and include GED/SAT preparation, college planning, referrals/advocacy, career advising, financial aid advising, support through the college admissions process and more.

The starting point for all MEOC participants is The Essentials of College Planning, a free interactive workshop that outlines the four steps in the college process: admissions, financial aid, career planning, and study skills. The workshop lasts approximately 1-2 hours. Pre-registration is required.

Workshop are available all throughout the state. For more information or to register, call: 1-800-281-3703. You can also find more information at meoc.maine.edu.

Below are Bangor area workshops in January:

• EMCC TRIO, Maine Hall, TRIO Student Success Center, Maine Hall, 354 Hogan Rd, on Tuesday, January 14 at 1 p.m.

• UMA-Bangor Admissions, Lewiston Hall, 65 Texas Ave., on Tuesday, January 14 at 8:30 a.m.

• Bangor Adult Learning Ctr, 121 York Street, on Wednesday, January 15 at 1 p.m.

• Tri-County Career Center, 45 Oak Street, on Friday, January 17 at 9 a.m. & 1 p.m.

• TRIO UMA-Bangor, 85 Texas Ave, on Tuesday, January 21 at 8:30 a.m.

• Bangor Adult Learning Ctr, 121 York Street, on Wednesday, January 22 at 1 p.m.

• Beal College, 99 Farm Rd, on Wednesday, January 22 at 8:30 a.m.

• Fedcap--Brewer, 242 State Street, on Thursday, January 23 at 10 a.m.

• Tri-County Career Center, 45 Oak Street, on Friday, January 24 at 9 a.m. & 1 p.m.

• UMA-Bangor Admissions, Lewiston Hall, 65 Texas Ave., on Tuesday, January 28 at 1 p.m.

• Bangor Adult Learning Ctr, 121 York Street, on Wednesday, January 29 at 1 p.m.

• EMCC TRIO, Maine Hall, TRIO Student Success Center, Maine Hall, 354 Hogan Rd, on Wednesday, January 29 at 8:30 a.m.

• Tri-County Career Center, 45 Oak Street, on Friday, January 31 at 9 a.m. & 1 p.m.