Orono artist makes beautiful artwork from discarded materials

Sometimes, remarkable things can come from the unexpected.

For example, the trend of people turning trash into beautiful works of art.

That's what one Orono woman has been doing for the past five years.

Inside her Orono home, during her spare time Tricia Griffith is cutting, glueing and painting different pieces.

"Im very much sort of a tree hugger, nature nut. Early 2014, we had a big stack of boxes and I said to husband, who is also an artist, 'someone needs to make art out of these boxes' and I went 'wait a second.'"

It may be hard to believe this sunflower, or this loon, or this lion was made from cardboard.

"My recycle pile is usually bigger than my trash pile and so rather than just do the recycling it seemed great to me to not have to go out and buy supplies for art. Other than the time put into to its relatively inexpensive to do cardboard art. And I've stuck to nature and wildlife because to me it's kind stuck with the environmentalism aspect."

The result is pretty incredible.

"I've always liked my art to be something that makes people smile and the little lions creeping out the wall at out of the dragon glaring at you from down the hallway it's kind of fun."

Tricia's art has been on display at the Maine Jewelry and Art Shop on Harlow Street in Bangor for a long time but now she will be the featured artist at the city's next art walk.

"We love Tricia's corrugated cardboard art. She tends to be really big and vibrant, funky and the people really get a kick out of it and think it's incredible," says Sarah Regan, Co-owner, Maine Jewelry and Art Shop.

When it comes to her art the sky and the trash pile is the limit.

"I've thought about what I can do with straws and what can I do with bottle caps. I've actually have used some foam and other stuff inside this as a frame. I would love there just not to be this stuff. It's out there and it's not going away. So if we can find something else to do with it, if we're not recycling it and reusing it, then we're reusing it for something beautiful."

The art walk is from five to eight Friday night.

More information is at triciagriffitharts.com.