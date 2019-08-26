An Orono artist is teaching people of all ages how to love art.

We stopped by Valerie Wallace Fine Arts Monday to see little artists in action.

This is the eighth summer Valerie has held her camp for kids.

Valerie takes them step by step through their paintings and crafts.

Monday they painted seahorses, mice, made magic wands and more.

She says art like this is possible at any age for anyone.

"I really like the fact that I cover the gamut. Because I also work with seniors. So, I have everything from three year olds to people who are a hundred years old."

Valerie holds many events throughout the community including the day camps are running for two more days this week. You can find more info on her Facebook page, Valerie Wallace Fine Arts.

