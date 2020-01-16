Orono Police Department offering signing bonus to new hires

Police agencies across the country are having trouble hiring and keeping officers.

The Orono Police Department is no different.

“Municipal law enforcement is a different game" said Josh Ewing, Chief of the Orono Police Dept.

Many police departments are seeing a shortage in the number of applicants for jobs in the field.

“Low unemployment, and the economy is pretty decent so people who want a job, have a job,” explained Ewing. "The rewards are still the same. I think what they are seeing is less of the reward and more of the negative side of law enforcement."

Ewing has been with Orono Police Department for two decades.

In that time, he’s seen more than 30 officers leave. Some went to other law enforcement agencies, and others left the job altogether.

He says there are a number of reasons people are choosing to leave, one of them being that their type of work has changed dramatically through the years.

Officers are now expected to deal with more social service calls, such as responding to crisis situations.

“When you add in a lot of those other unknowns that they didn’t expect that they were going to have to do yet, you have to find a certain type of person to do both, and is capable of doing both,” said Ewing.

To deal with that fact that their applicant pool has shrunk, the department is offering a ten-thousand dollar signing bonus for new hires who may be eligible.

That money will be distributed over five years.

Orono is not the only police department across the state that has faced challenges hiring new officers. Many other departments across the state have had to get creative in their hiring efforts, too.

Ewing says they have two open positions.

If you’re a community-minded individual, a job with the Orono Police Department may just be the career for you.