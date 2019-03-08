Orland man to prison for raping woman with disabilities

An Orland man who raped a woman with a mental disability will spend a year in prison.

49-year-old Van Stevens was the bus driver for a special-needs bus and the woman was one of his passengers.

He pleaded guilty Thursday to gross sexual assault and aggravated assault and was sentenced.

In exchange for the plea, one of the gross sexual assault charges was dropped.

Police say the victim was 26.

She was attacked in February of last year, after Stevens dropped off all of the other passengers.

Stevens was arrested in May.

He'll also have to register as a sex offender when he's out of prison.