Orland driver charged in fatal crash makes first court appearance

An Orland man was in court today facing several charges in connection with a fatal crash Tuesday night.

48-year-old Robert Cunningham is being held on $10,000 bail.

According to State Police, Cunningham was driving at least 30 miles per hour over the speed limit when he lost lost control of his SUV on the Cedar Swamp Road in Orland.

The vehicle went off the road and hit an embankment.

Police say his passenger, 50-year old Valerie Seavey, was ejected from the vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cunningham is charged with manslaughter, aggravated O-U-I, aggravated driving to endanger, and speeding.

According to police, Cunningham admitted he had been drinking.

Assistant District Attorney, Dawn Corbett says, "at the scene, the defendant admitted that he had consumed 6 shots of 100 proof vodka, that he had killed her, and he also stated that he had smoked two joints of marijuana prior to the crash."

Cunningham was arrested after being treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.