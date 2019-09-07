Orland crash sends three people to the hospital

Officials are warning folks to slow down, stay alert, and obey the directions of first responders at emergency scenes after the Orland Fire Department says they had a close call Saturday morning.

Authorities responded to a two-car crash on Acadia Highway around 6:30 that sent three people to the hospital.

Details and the extent of the injuries of those involved in the crash are unknown at this time.

Officials say they closed a short section of the road, rerouting traffic onto Dunbar Road.

We're told one person ignored directions of first responders and drove through the middle of the scene.

Officials say that poses a serious risk for crews at emergency scenes and can also result in a $325 fine.

This story will be updated.

