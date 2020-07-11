Orland Country Store Gives Community "Taste Of the Fair"

While many fairs may be cancelled for the season, East Orland Country Store and Grill gave people the next best thing.

As part of a special "Taste of the fair" event, the store served up some fair food classics, including bacon dogs, caramel apples, and cotton candy.

They were inspired to do this following the cancellation of the blue hill fair, it's first cancellation in nearly seventy years.

The store's management wanted to give the community a way to experience some fair traditions.

"I have always gone to the Blue Hill Fair since I was five years old, maybe younger, and this is the first year I haven't been able to go," explained owner Jarrett Norris. "So I figured if we could do something good for the community, and give them something to do, it'd be fun for everyone."

Depending on the event's success, the store may continue serving the food into the fall, but they hope for a return to normal so the community will get to have it at places like the Blue Hill Fair.