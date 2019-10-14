Organizers put an end to "Whatever Family Festival"

After more than four decades, those who have organized the "Whatever Family Festival" in central Maine say the event will no longer be held.

When a group of locals started it in the mid 1970's, it was a one day race run on the Kennebec River from Augusta to Gardiner to celebrate the newly clean river.

It grew to be a three week festival put on by the chamber of commerce that wrapped up on the 4th of July.

Chamber officials say they will now focus on other community events.

The city of Augusta is encouraging those who took part in the festival to contact them and create a float for the 4th of July parade.