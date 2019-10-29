Organizations to team up in Old Town and Milford to increase home fire safety

Folks who live in Old Town and Milford can sign up for free smoke alarms.

They'll be installed on Saturday, November 2nd.

Besides installing battery-powered smoke alarms, teams will check existing alarms and help residents create emergency escape plans for their homes.

The firefighters are partnering with the Red Cross which says that since its launch five years ago, the home fire campaign has saved 11 lives in Maine.

You can sign up for an appointment at soundthealarm.org/maine, or call 874-1192.