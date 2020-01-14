Organization that assists cancer patients receives van donation

A new set of wheels will help people get to and from their cancer treatments and appointments.

Darling's Auto Group donated a new van with a custom wrap to the folks at Sarah's House in Holden.

Sarah's House offers temporary home-style lodging to cancer patients receiving treatments at Lafayette Cancer Center in Brewer as well as their caregivers.

Officials with Sarah's House say convenient lodging is essential for patients and their families as they go through cancer treatment, especially since the state is so rural and many have to travel from miles away.

Executive Director of Sarah's House, Delores Landry says, "We've saved guests over 806,000 miles in five years of travel. So, they've been able to come here, stay with us and save that wear and tear on their vehicle, the financial stress of that, and start that healing process early. We couldn't do it without community partners, Darlings has been an amazing community partner since day one."

To learn more about the organization, visit sarahshouseofmaine.org.