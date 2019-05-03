Order roses for Mom and contribute to a worthy cause

Here's a way to get mom something special on Mother's Day while lending a hand to an important cause.

You can order a dozen roses from the United Way of Eastern Maine for $20.

The United Way of Eastern Maine is hosting the sale in partnership with UPS and all proceeds will benefit local families in need.

Orders can be picked up on Friday, May 10th from noon to 4:30 at 700 Main Street in Bangor.

You can order online by following this link: HTTP://BIT.LY/UWEMROSES2019

Or you can order by texting Rosesformom to 41444.