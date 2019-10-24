Orchard in Garland keeping family traditions alive 198 years later

For nearly 200 years Rollins Orchard in Garland has been in operation.

While it didn't immediately start as an apple orchard, it has always been a working farm.

"My family came to this spot in Garland in 1821. I was born here, so I've been doing this since I was Josephine's age here. "

Ernest and his wife Andrea now own and run the farm, taking care of 40 different kinds of apples.

"I think that our selection of 40 different varieties is fairly good for this area."

Along with the apples they also press apple cider and sell maple syrup during the spring.

"People come in and they say, you know I have been coming here for 50 years getting your apples and your cider so we are well known for that."

"We want our apples to reach the customers in the best condition possible."

Something different at Rollins Orchard is they have a 1959 apple sorter that works just like this.

The sorter separates the different sized apples as they zip through the conveyer belt waiting to be bagged.

"We can stand here and pick out any ones that are blemished like this one has a cut in it."

The Rollins say they spend many hours listening to the hum of the sorter and picking out the best apples.

"One of the keys is handling the apples gently."

They also spend many hours picking thousands of apples that they store during the winter months to sell.

"Generally, a twist and a tip upside down or a twist and a lift or some combination of that is what it takes.

You don't want to use the reach as high as you can approach."

Ernest says it is still a family affair with his 70-year-old aunt still picking apples as well.

But, even after nearly two centuries, it's the customers that make it worthwhile.

"I like having a satisfied customer. Being able to provide them with something they enjoy with something that is well made. It's not uncommon for our customers to be our teachers that we had growing up or people that we knew from our childhood."

The Rollins Orchard has no plans of ever closing with the apple of their eye, their 2-year-old daughter, next in line.