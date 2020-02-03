Opponents to proposed CMP corridor turn in required signatures for referendum

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) Opponents to Central Maine Power's proposed transmission line corridor say they want voters to decide on the project. They delivered more than 75,000 signatures to the Secretary of State's office.
The signatures are well over the amount needed to begin a citizens' initiative and spark a referendum vote.
About 100 corridor opponents held a rally outside of the State House to celebrating their efforts.
They say Mainers need to stop this project.
"The worst power company, we just heard, in the whole United States -- to allow them to try to get away with this, it's just not fair," said CMP officials say they'll continue to explain why it would benefit the state. "I think the referendum process is a key value for Mainers and that is now kicking off a regulatory process related to it that we'll continue to participate in," said Thorn Dickinson, Vice President of Business Development for Avangrid, CMP's parent company. "Our focus as a company though is really to continue to get out the message about why this project is good for Mainers." The Secretary of State's Office must confirm the signatures before it's official.
