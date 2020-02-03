Opponents of transmission line submit signatures for referendum

Opponents of a proposed $1 billion transmission line aimed at bringing Canadian hydropower to the New England grid say they've collected enough signatures to put the proposal to a statewide vote.

Officials from “No CMP Corridor” said Monday they'd collected more than 75,000 signatures. More than 63,000 valid signatures would have to be certified for it to appear on the November ballot.

Central Maine Power's New England Clean Energy Connect would allow up to 1,200 megawatts of Canadian hydropower to reach the regional power grid to meet Massachusetts' green energy goals.

Much of the transmission line would follow established utility corridors, but a new swath would be cut through some wilderness.