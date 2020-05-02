Opponents of state's stay-at-home order to rally again outside Blaine House

Opponents of Maine's stay-at-home order are planning to rally again outside the Blaine House on Saturday.

This is the third rally to protest the stay-at-home order implemented in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

It comes a day after Stage 1 of Gov. Janet Mills' plan to reopen the Maine economy took effect.

Businesses allowed to reopen under Stage 1 included, but were not limited to: barbershops, hair salons, pet grooming, drive-in movie theaters, auto dealerships and car washes. Expanded activities included restricted use of golf and disc golf courses, guided outdoor activities, state-owned public land trails and historic sites. Coastal state parks remain closed.

Protesters have argued the slow reopening of the Maine economy will kill businesses.

Mills addressed their frustration during a news conference on Friday. Mills said she is open to suggestions from all people, but also said public health remains the No. 1 priority.

"We know the virus plays no favorites, it doesn't take political sides, it is an equal opportunity destroyer," Mills said.

Saturday's protest will be held at noon. Organizers said there will be a walking protest on the sidewalks around the Blaine House, as well as a caravan of vehicles.

Rick Savage, the owner of Sunday River Brewing Company who defied the stay-at-home order Friday by reopening his restaurant to dine-in customers, is expected to be at the rally. The state pulled his health license in response to his reopening. That also triggered the suspension of his liquor license.

A rally on Patriots' Day drew hundreds of people, forcing Augusta police to send a letter to the organizer because it violated the city's mass gathering ordinance.

Police said the city requires protest organizers to coordinate with police if the demonstration will have more than 200 people present.

The police chief said his department is not looking to prevent people's rights to demonstrate.