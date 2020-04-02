Opponents of proposed corridor move one step closer to ballot referendum

Opponents of Central Maine Power's proposed transmission line corridor are one step closer to securing a referendum vote. Secretary of State Matt Dunlap validated enough signatures to meet the threshold needed qualify for the November ballot.

Last month, a CMP-aligned group challenged the authenticity of some of those signatures in court. While Dunlap did disqualify some signatures, it wasn't enough to stop the referendum process.

The decision now heads to a Superior Court judge for approval.