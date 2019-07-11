Opioid Response Summit set for Augusta on Monday

Governor Janet Mills will convene an Opioid Response Summit titled, “Turning the Tide: Maine’s Path Forward in Addressing the Opioid Crisis.” It will take place at the Augusta Civic Center on Monday.

The Summit will bring together members of the public, health providers, substance use disorder experts, affected individuals and families, and law enforcement officials from across Maine to foster collaboration on the State’s ongoing response to the opioid crisis.

The summit will feature Sam Quinones, journalist and author of the landmark book, Dreamland, national policy expert Michael Botticelli, former President Barack Obama’s Director of National Drug Control Policy; and Dr. Patrice Harris, President of the American Medical Association. All will deliver remarks.

The Summit will also feature multiple breakout sessions moderated by experts on issues ranging from recovery support strategies to community coalitions. All plenary sessions listed on the agenda will be livestreamed by AV Technik and made available at https://livestream.com/accounts/7613748/events/8739917.

