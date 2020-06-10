Operations at Hampden waste facility temporarily suspended

Operations at the Fiberight waste facility in Hampden have been suspended, according to a spokesperson for the company.

Coastal Resources of Maine, the group that manages the plant, says the suspension is only temporary.

They say it's being done to allow them time to find financing for planned improvements to the facility since they have been unable to secure a loan.

The Municipal Review Committee issued a statement to TV5 noting that $14.7 million in funding is needed to support improvements and for cash flow at the Hampden facility.

The 115 cities and towns that are part of the Municipal Review Committee received notification they would need to take waste to another location from May 28th though July 1st.

While the plant is shutdown, Coastal Resources says all single stream recycling has been diverted to facilities that will allow participating communities to receive recycling credits for their material.

According to the MRC, waste has been diverted to Waste Management's Crossroads Landfill in Norridgewock.

