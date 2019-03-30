"Operation Piggy Transport" rolls thru Bangor

A ride to-or-from Massachusetts is already long enough, but imagine doing it in five different stages, with five different strangers, in five different cars.

That's what Preston had to do today, on his three-hundred and 59-mile journey from Lynn, Mass to Robbinston, Maine.

Preston is a 10-month-old, sixty-pound rescue pig, originally out of the midwest.

He found his way to Paws Alliance, a non-profit rescue in Massachusetts, who fostered him until he was adopted.

Paws Alliance put out the word on Facebook that Preston needed transport to Maine, and was able to find five volunteers along the route to pick him up, and drive him to the next leg of the trip.

Bangor was the fourth of five stops on "Operation Piggy Transport."