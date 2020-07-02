"Operation Dry Water" will have Marine Patrol out in force over 4th of July weekend

The upcoming July Fourth holiday weekend is expected to bring a high volume of recreational boating traffic to Maine’s waters.

We went out on the water with the Maine Marine Patrol in Southwest Harbor to find out more about a national campaign to keep boaters sober and safe.

There may be no better place to be during a holiday weekend in the middle of a global pandemic than out on the water- with, friends, family or even all alone.

And if that’s where you’ll be this 4th of July weekend, Maine Marine Patrol will be there with you.

They’re taking part in Operation Dry Water- a national campaign coordinated by the National Association of State Boating Law Administrators, that focuses on deterring boaters from boating under the influence.

“We’re looking at bringing awareness and enforcement efforts towards boating and principally towards alcohol and drugs- prescription drugs or otherwise,” said Tom Reardon of the Maine Marine Patrol.

Alcohol use is the leading contributing factor in fatal recreational boating accidents in the United States, accounting for nearly 20 percent of boater deaths since 2018, according to the US Coast Guard.

“The water environment is dynamic in itself with waves, and wind, and tide, and sun,” Reardon said. “So when we add things like alcohol on board it becomes an incredibly confusing environment very quickly.”

Marine Patrol says they hope to contact as many boats as possible over the weekend, and that everyone is safe, happy and sober.

“We want to encourage folks to stay dry this weekend. We would like to encourage them to save their drinking for at home or in an establishment, opposed to on the water or in a vehicle.”