Opera House Arts to host ImprovAcadia

Per Janson, Executive Director of Opera House Arts and Kate Russell, Communications Director were special guests during our TV5 Morning News on Wednesday. They spoke to Joy Hollowell about the upcoming ImprovAcadia set for the Stonington.

Opera House Arts (OHA) is thrilled to host ImprovAcadia for the first time on Saturday May 11th at 7:00 pm.

The beloved troupe, based out of Bar Harbor, will perform their hilarious improvisational routines with a family friendly spin as part of OHA's Live! For $5 programming.

The talented team of ImprovAcadia creates spontaneous comedy inspired by audience suggestions that is sure to leave you in stitches.

Opera House Arts has recently extended its mission to invite students from all over Hancock County to attend their live performances for free!

Opera House Arts' Live! For $5 programming is supported by the Whitman Family Foundation in memory of composer Maia Aprahamian. OHA is deeply grateful for their continuous and generous support, providing access to live theater for so many.