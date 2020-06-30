Opera House Arts hosting drive-in movies at Stonington ball field

Looking for a way to catch a movie while staying socially distant from others? Opera House Arts has got you covered.

Starting July 10th, OHA will offer drive-in movies at the Stonington ball field. The movies begin at 8:45 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays throughout the summer.

Gates will open at 7:30 p.m. and close at 8:40 so that late arrivals don't disrupt the movie.

Tickets must be purchased online through Opera House Art's website, operahousearts.org. Concessions are sold along with tickets and will be ready at the gate.

Moviegoers are required to watch and listen from their cars. Parking spots will be spaced six feed apart. Face coverings are necessary to go outside for any reason.

"The Call of the Wild," starring Harrison Ford, is on the schedule for next weekend.