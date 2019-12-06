Opening statements in Sharon Carrillo murder trial give jurors insight into cases that will be made

The murder trial of Sharon Carrillo got under way Friday in Belfast.

She's accused of killing her daughter, Marissa Kennedy, in Stockton Springs last year.

The State painted a picture for the jury of the brutal beating of Marissa Kennedy by both Sharon Carrillo and her husband Julio Carrillo. But Sharon Carrillo's defense team, though, says only Julio is to blame.

"Marissa Kennedy was just 10 years old when she was killed," said Assistant Attorney General Don Macomber during his opening statement. "Marissa Kennedy was just 4'9 and weighed 76 pounds when she was killed."

State prosecutors laid out the case to jurors Friday on why Sharon Carrillo should be found guilty for the murder of her daughter.

"Who beat Marissa Kennedy to death?" asked Macomber. "Who was responsible for her murder? Her mother, Sharon Carrillo, and her stepfather Julio Carrillo."

The State will focus their case on the physical evidence including pictures that will show Marissa's beaten body, testimony from Maine's Chief Medical Examiner, and video interviews that Sharon gave where she allegedly confesses to beating her daughter with her husband Julio.

On the other side, Sharon Carrillo's defense team says all of the wrongdoing is on Julio.

"And I'll tell right now that the evidence will show that Julio Carrillo killed Marissa Kennedy, and he acted alone in doing that," said Sharon Carrillo's defense attorney Chris MacLean. "And that Sharon Carrillo did not participate in any of the beatings or torture of her daughter."

The defense based its argument on the claims that Sharon Carrillo has an extremely low IQ and was a victim of domestic violence.

They say they'll have a psychologist who will testify that this causes her to be particularly susceptible to making false confessions.

"She's someone who, if you ask her to endorse things even if they're obviously not true, she will accept them as true and say that she agrees that they're true, even if they're not true," said MacLean.

We're expecting somewhere around 100 witnesses to testify during this trial. It will likely take around two weeks.