Opening statements in Bangor murder trial delayed

Opening statements in the trial of a Boston man charged with murdering a Bangor man, were delayed Monday after one of the state's witnesses fell ill.

F Daly is accused of fatally shooting 51-year old Israel Lewis back in January.

Lewis' body was found in an apartment on Second Street.

Daly has been held without bail since his arrest.

A witness for the prosecution is now hospitalized for what's described as a medical condition and is expected to be there for the next few weeks.

"So we had to make arrangements regarding a deposition as an alternative measure to present his testimony," says defense attorney Jeffrey Silverstein. "And because his condition is uncertain, the judge was reluctant to want to commence the trail."

That witnesses is expected to be deposed Monday afternoon, with opening statements rescheduled for Tuesday morning.

Attorneys will spend the rest of the day choosing a final jury. A pool of about 50 was selected last Thursday and Friday.