Opening statements have been made in trial of Marissa Kennedy's mother

34 year old Sharon Carrillo could be seen wiping away tears as the clerk read the murder charge against her Friday morning in a Belfast courtroom.

She is accused of beating her daughter to death. 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy's body was found in the family's condo in February of last year.

Assistant Attorney General Donald Macomber presented his opening statement to the court, saying, “Who was responsible for her (Marissa’s) murder? Her mother, Sharon Carrillo…” as he pointed at Carrillo.

Macomber continued, listing all of the ways prosecutors believe that Sharon and Julio Carrillo, the girl's stepfather, beat the child. He says that is according to interviews police say Sharon gave after Marissa’s body was found.

Julio Carrillo was sentenced to 55 years for his role in her death. He could be called to testify by the defense.

Defense attorney Chris MacLean told the jury that they will be tasked with deciding who killed Marissa, and, that based on information the defense will present, they’ll see that it was Julio Carrillo.

MacLean says that "the elephant in the room" is that the jury will be shown video of Sharon Carrillo confessing to the murder. He says a defense psychologist will testify that Sharon could make a false confession because of her extremely low IQ, which is considered to be in the bottom 2% of the population.

MacLean also told jurors that he believes the state does not want to talk about domestic violence because that evidence would show that Sharon was under Julio's control. The defense team states that that evidence would undermine the state’s theory and raise doubt about Sharon's guilt.

“It’s true that the State will show you photos that will haunt you for the rest of your lives,” said MacLean, talking about the photos of Marissa that will be presented during the course of the trial.

“We don’t dispute that Marissa was beaten to death,” says MacLean. He told jurors that he does not feel that prosecutors need to show those gruesome photos in the open court, since the defense team and the State agree on that piece of evidence.