The Maine Department of Transportation announced Thursday that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Penobscot Narrows Observatory won't be opening for the season.

Officials say it will remain closed until further notice.

Located in Prospect, it's the tallest public bridge observatory in the world.

While you can't visit the observatory, there is a virtual tour that you might enjoy.

You can find that here: https://www.maine.gov/sos/arc/bicentennialmsa.html.