Open house for newly restored Orono Bog Boardwalk trail

After a decade of fundraising and hard work, the Orono Bog Boardwalk got a well-needed upgrade.

Volunteers and donors to the reconstruction were invited to an open house and ribbon-cutting for the trail.

Fundraising for the reconstruction began in 2010, and work on tearing down and rebuilding the path started in 2013.

125 volunteers helped in rebuilding the trail, allowing the public to explore the bog.

“The main reason is to get people out, to learn about nature,” says Jim bird, Dir. of the Orono Bog Boardwalk. “We have a number of tours, we have school groups come out here, we have natural history tours led by experts. It’s just, for people to come out. It’s a mile and a half from the Bangor mall and people don’t realize the kind of things that are in bogs. It’s basically about the education. That’s what we really want.”

The trail is open to the public, and even made wheelchair accessible so that everyone has a chance to see the bog.

