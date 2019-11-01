Open enrollment has started for the Affordable Care Act

Open enrollment began Friday for the Affordable Care Act.

Governor Mills was spreading the word.

Qualified Mainers without health insurance can sign up for a subsidized, private insurance plan on the web at "cover me-dot-gov."

Low income Mainers may be eligible to sign up for "MaineCare."

That's the state's version of Medicaid, and was expanded by the governor.

In the past year, she says, 40,000 residents, have gotten coverage through "MaineCare."

"No person in Maine should have to live with a constant fear of their health getting worse or being unable to breath, because they can't afford to see a doctor, can't afford to fill prescriptions, can't afford the oxygen, or receive life-saving care."

Open enrollment for the ACA goes until December 15th.

You can sign up for "MaineCare" year-round.