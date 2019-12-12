Open enrollment in the Affordable Care Act ends Sunday

Sunday is the deadline for open enrollment in the Affordable Care Act.

The Maine Department of Health and Human Services joined Penobscot Community Health Care Thursday to remind individuals to sign up for coverage.

People have until midnight Sunday to sign up for health insurance or make changes to their coverage through HealthCare.gov.

More than two-thirds of consumers shopping for coverage this year can find a plan for $10 or less per month.

“We know that people who have access to healthcare and have healthcare coverage most importantly have better outcomes, have reduced costs to themselves and to society at large,” explained Dr. Noah Nesin, Chief Medical Officer at Penobscot Community Health Care. “That has to do with treating chronic illness in a consistent manner and also avoiding preventable diseases like cancer through proper screenings. For people to get coverage, healthcare is critical for their personal outcomes and for the health of our communities and our state.”

To learn more about health insurance options and how to sign up for coverage visit: https://www.coverme.gov/.

