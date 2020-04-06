Open Table MDI still doing take-out on Tuesdays

The organization that hosts a weekly meal for Mount Desert Island residents has moved to a take-out only model.

Open-Table M-D-I are distributing to-go meals each Tuesday from 4:00-6:00 p.m., at the Bar Harbor Congregational Church.

Delivery is also available, for those who meet certain criteria.

The group says they’re preparing to do over three hundred meals tomorrow, and all you need to do to get one is to stop by the church.

"We want people to know that they can still come, and they can still pick up a meal. Our program has always been open to everyone.

We are all in this situation together. Not just in our community, but globally. And so I feel like we’re going to get through this together," said Puranjot & Mahandeva Kaur, of Open Table MDI.

For more information, check out Open Table M-D-I on Facebook.