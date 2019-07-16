"Open Garden Day" comes to Belfast Friday

For the Belfast Garden Club, Fridays mean "Open Garden Day"

For nine Fridays over the course of the summer, homeowners in the Belfast area open their gardens to the public.

This Friday its Kathy and Walter Fotterall's turn to welcome folks to their garden on Bay Street in Belfast, to check out their delphiniums, Lace-cap hydrangeas, lilies, and roses.

The garden club asks for a five dollar donation which helps fund public gardens and goes towards a Unity College Scholarship.

"The people that come are the people that really, really enjoy it," Walter Fotterall said. "They study the plants, they look at everything. It is marvelous. You get the people that are just here on vacation, you get the homeowners, you get a whole crew of people. So, it is great."

Open Garden Days continue every Friday until the end of August.

