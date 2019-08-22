Online threat closed Thomaston Walmart Wednesday night

Officials closed the Walmart in Thomaston on Wednesday night after a threat was made on social media.

Knox County Sheriff's deputies said the threat did not name a specific Walmart, but the store was closed out of an abundance of caution.

A call was made to the local dispatch center around 8 p.m. indicating a threat had been made on social media, deputies said.

The store was closed "as a precautionary measure due to recent events both in the state of Maine and nationwide," deputies wrote in a news release Thursday morning.

Police said there is no threat to the public and the store was open Thursday.