Online video game tournament to benefit families affected by COVID-19

A nation wide online video game tournament will be held this Tuesday to benefit those affected by COVID-19

The event co-founded by Waterville born buisnessman Jeremy Greene.

COV-AID will be streamed for 10 straight hours with a number of celebrity guests competing and performing.

All of the proceeds will be donated to Americares and the Boys and Girls Club of America to support kids and families during the pandemic.

We had a chance to speak with Jeremy and one of the celebrity guests, rapper Waka Flocka Flame to learn why they are putting on this event.

"A. It feels good, B. I love video games, C. we're bringing something together for a good cause and supporting a massive amount of people who aren't in a position to support themselves now," said Waka Flocka Flame.

"All the money is going to the boys and girls club. There's a lot of kids out there right now who just don't have access to hot lunches. I know when I went there and I was a kid there lunch food program was everything to me. So we wanted to step in and really help," said Greene.

Jeremy added they hope to raise between 5 and ten million dollars from the event.

The tournament will be streamed live on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.