Online resources created for Maine agriculture industry

Mainers in the agriculture industry have new resources to turn to amid the coronavirus pandemic. Two new websites are dedicated to helping farms stay safe as well as viable.

the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry has a new page that serves as a one-stop-shop for health and safety information. The website is: maine.gov/dacf/covid19. The site will be updated as more guidelines are released.

Another website is connecting farms with customers. The UMaine Cooperative Extension helped create an interactive directory. You can find it here: extension.umaine.edu/agriculture/farm-product-and-pickup-directory.

The website shows the products and delivery options places are offering. There's also an option to add your farm to the list.