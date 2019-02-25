Online auction underway for Bangor Mall

An online auction is underway for the Bangor Mall.

The auction opened Monday at 11 a.m.

It's not clear if any bids have been made.

The Ten-X commercial real estate website states the starting bid for the mall is 6.5 million dollars.

Anyone interested in bidding must place a 50-thousand deposit.

Presque Isle's Aroostook Center Mall has also been hit by the closing of several stores.

The Presque Isle property is also listed on the auction website and available for a "best offer."