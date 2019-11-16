One person dead after accident in Brewer

Brewer Police Department was dispatched to a serious motor vehicle accident on the Wiswell Road in Brewer.

Responding officers discovered a vehicle off the road.

The driver of the vehicle was deceased upon their arrival and the passenger had sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The Wiswell Road is currently closed between the Greenpoint Road and Carrol Court while the investigation continues and the scene is reconstructed.

Further information will be released on Sunday.

This section of the Wiswell Road will remain closed until after midnight.