One woman tells her story of quarantine to be able to see her mom

With some questioning the likelihood of all of the state's visitors doing a two week quarantine.

One woman says she just finished hers so she would be able to visit her mom.

Cathy Field, born and raised in Maine, now lives in Florida.

Every summer she usually takes a trip to see her mom in Camden.

In preparation she learned what she would need to do to meet the state's quarantine mandate.

To meet that mandate she says she stayed at her cousin's cabin by herself for two weeks, which ended on the fourth of July.

Cathy tells us she had a window visit with her 98-year-old mom yesteday.

She says it was overwhelming when she finally saw her, and hopes others do the right thing and follow the state's mandates.

"You know somebody said take a lot of tissues. Well I didn't think I'd get weepy but it was weepy. I did get a little weepy. It's such a simple thing to do. The quarantine, my cousin shopped for me, I brought a lot of food with me, the days go by. I just don't understand it and I don't honestly know how to make people do it," said Cathy Field.

Cathy says she's planning on moving back to Maine in the coming months.