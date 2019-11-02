One person transported to the hospital after two car crash in Holden

A two vehicle crash shut down part of 1A in Holden just after 3 p.m. today.

The roadway has now been reopened.

The crash happened at the intersection in front of G&M Market.

The vehicles crashed into a nearby utility pole.

Fire crews say when they arrived on scene, there were three total people inside the vehicles and live wires were on top of the vehicles.

Emera was called to shut off the power so that they could be evaluated for injury.

One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"So it was minor injuries. They did have to sit in the car for a little bit. Because the vehicle, the power wires were down on the vehicle and had to make sure it was safe to get them out. So they were in there a little while longer then what we wanted. But we got them out quickly after that, and reported minor injuries. I believe we only transported one to the hospital and the other two were sign offs," said Holden Fire Chief Ryan Davis.

The crash is still under investigation.