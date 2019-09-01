One person transported to the hospital after crash in Old Town

One person was taken to the hospital this afternoon after a crash on I-95.

At about four-thirty P.M. Maine State Police responded to a two car crash in Old Town just beyond exit one ninety-three.

On arrival one car was off the highway and down an embankment.

Police say the injuries are not serious.

"Once arriving on scene it was deemed that one person had injuries. That person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries at this time," said Maine State Trooper Cody Haverly-Johndro.

Maine State Police are still investigating the crash.