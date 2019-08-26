One person taken to the hospital after crash involving a dump truck in Alton

One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a dump truck in Alton this morning.

It happened on Bennoch Road.

Police say the dump truck hit a car driven by a 95-year-old man.

We're told that driver was taken to a Bangor hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"Vehicle being driven by an elderly male. Failed to yield the right of way for a dump truck that was heading northbound on Bennoch Road. And the dump truck hit the sedan being driven by the elderly male right on the side of the vehicle," said Sergeant Sean McCue of the Penobscot County Sheriff's Department.

The driver of the dump truck was not hurt.